Investors Sell VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) on Strength (GDX)

Investors sold shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSE:GDX) on strength during trading on Friday. $77.58 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $248.17 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $170.59 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF traded up $0.37 for the day and closed at $23.59
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average is $22.94.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 6,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 22,623.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 11,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.
