Investors Sell VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) on Strength (GDX)

Investors sold shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSE:GDX) on strength during trading on Friday. $77.58 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $248.17 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $170.59 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF traded up $0.37 for the day and closed at $23.59

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average is $22.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 6,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 22,623.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 11,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Investors Sell VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) on Strength (GDX)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/investors-sell-vaneck-vectors-gold-miners-etf-gdx-on-strength-gdx.html.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.