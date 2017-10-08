Investors Sell United Continental Holdings, Inc. (UAL) on Strength (UAL)

Investors sold shares of United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) on strength during trading on Friday. $40.42 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $71.70 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $31.28 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, United Continental Holdings had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. United Continental Holdings traded up $0.93 for the day and closed at $65.25

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UAL. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of United Continental Holdings in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of United Continental Holdings in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of United Continental Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Continental Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Continental Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Continental Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.55.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.40 and a 200-day moving average of $70.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.05.

United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.44. United Continental Holdings had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that United Continental Holdings, Inc. will post $6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Continental Holdings news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 15,000 shares of United Continental Holdings stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.87 per share, with a total value of $898,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,818.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Continental Holdings by 0.9% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Continental Holdings during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. FNY Partners Fund LP increased its holdings in United Continental Holdings by 2,073.9% during the first quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in United Continental Holdings by 18,645.5% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in United Continental Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Continental Holdings

United Continental Holdings, Inc (UAL) is a holding company and its principal subsidiary is United Air Lines, Inc (United). The Company transports people and cargo through its mainline operations. It has global air rights in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Latin America. The Company, through United and its regional carriers, operates flights from its hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark Liberty), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

