Investors Sell Shares of Jabil Circuit, Inc. (JBL) on Strength (JBL)

Traders sold shares of Jabil Circuit, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) on strength during trading on Friday. $6.42 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $30.80 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $24.38 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Jabil Circuit had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Jabil Circuit traded up $0.02 for the day and closed at $29.79

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Jabil Circuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co assumed coverage on Jabil Circuit in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Jabil Circuit in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Jabil Circuit in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Jabil Circuit from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Get Jabil Circuit Inc. alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average of $29.74.

Jabil Circuit (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Jabil Circuit had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Circuit, Inc. will post $2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Circuit declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 20th that permits the company to repurchase $450.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Jabil Circuit news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $914,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,907,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,125,150.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,521 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,446. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil Circuit by 10,288.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,301,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,154,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil Circuit by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,967,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,712,000 after purchasing an additional 134,408 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Jabil Circuit by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,951,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,715,000 after purchasing an additional 309,380 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its holdings in Jabil Circuit by 7,383.3% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,512,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,668 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Jabil Circuit by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,071,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,662,000 after purchasing an additional 323,845 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: “Investors Sell Shares of Jabil Circuit, Inc. (JBL) on Strength (JBL)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/investors-sell-shares-of-jabil-circuit-inc-jbl-on-strength-jbl.html.

Jabil Circuit Company Profile

Jabil Inc, formerly Jabil Circuit, Inc, provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions throughout the world. The Company operates in two segments, which include Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS). The Company’s EMS segment is focused on leveraging information technology (IT), supply chain design and engineering, technologies centered on core electronics, sharing of its large scale manufacturing infrastructure and the ability to serve a range of markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Circuit Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil Circuit Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.