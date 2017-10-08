Investors Purchase Large Volume of Microsoft Corporation Call Options (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 46,917 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 117% compared to the average volume of 21,578 call options.
MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Microsoft Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.44.
In other news, insider Jean Philippe Courtois sold 26,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,980,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 544,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,261,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider G Mason Morfit sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $507,920,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,108,526 shares of company stock worth $515,879,974 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Microsoft Corporation by 21.1% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 104,748 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Microsoft Corporation by 7.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,827,220 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $515,501,000 after acquiring an additional 530,893 shares during the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Corporation by 293.5% during the first quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 161,065 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,608,000 after acquiring an additional 120,135 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Corporation by 33.5% during the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 38,889 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft Corporation by 3.9% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,816 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ MSFT) opened at 76.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.09 and its 200 day moving average is $70.63. The stock has a market cap of $585.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.01. Microsoft Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $76.12.
Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The software giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. Microsoft Corporation had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The firm had revenue of $24.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Microsoft Corporation’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post $3.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Microsoft Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Microsoft Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.78%.
Microsoft Corporation Company Profile
Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.
