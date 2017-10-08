Investors Purchase Large Volume of Microsoft Corporation Call Options (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 46,917 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 117% compared to the average volume of 21,578 call options.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Microsoft Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Get Microsoft Corporation alerts:

In other news, insider Jean Philippe Courtois sold 26,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,980,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 544,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,261,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider G Mason Morfit sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $507,920,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,108,526 shares of company stock worth $515,879,974 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Microsoft Corporation by 21.1% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 104,748 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Microsoft Corporation by 7.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,827,220 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $515,501,000 after acquiring an additional 530,893 shares during the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Corporation by 293.5% during the first quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 161,065 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,608,000 after acquiring an additional 120,135 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Corporation by 33.5% during the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 38,889 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft Corporation by 3.9% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,816 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ MSFT) opened at 76.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.09 and its 200 day moving average is $70.63. The stock has a market cap of $585.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.01. Microsoft Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $76.12.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The software giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. Microsoft Corporation had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The firm had revenue of $24.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Microsoft Corporation’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post $3.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Microsoft Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Microsoft Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.78%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/investors-purchase-large-volume-of-microsoft-corporation-call-options-msft.html.

Microsoft Corporation Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.