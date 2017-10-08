Investors Heritage Capital Corp. (IHRC) Insider Buys $29,273.30 in Stock

Investors Heritage Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:IHRC) insider & Co Tap purchased 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $29,273.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Investors Heritage Capital Corp. (IHRC) opened at 17.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.47. Investors Heritage Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.12.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Investors Heritage Capital Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

About Investors Heritage Capital Corp.

Investors Heritage Capital Corporation owns Investors Heritage Life Insurance Company, Investors Heritage Printing, Inc and Investors Heritage Financial Services Group, Inc The Company is the sole member of At Need Funding, LLC, and Heritage Funding, LLC. Its business segments are Preneed and Burial Products (Preneed), Traditional and Universal Life Products (Traditional), and Administrative and Financial Services.

