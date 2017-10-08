Investors Buy Shares of Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on weakness during trading on Friday. $139.00 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $72.62 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $66.38 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Comcast Corporation had the 9th highest net in-flow for the day. Comcast Corporation traded down ($0.34) for the day and closed at $38.01

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Comcast Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Comcast Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Comcast Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS AG reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Comcast Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Comcast Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

The firm has a market cap of $179.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.22.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Comcast Corporation had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $21.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post $2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.74%.

In related news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 4,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $156,930.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,816.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 3,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $144,932.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 725 shares in the company, valued at $28,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,982 shares of company stock worth $385,050. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Corporation by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation raised its position in shares of Comcast Corporation by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,845 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Corporation by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Comcast Corporation by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,836 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corporation Company Profile

Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company has two primary businesses: Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in the Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business operates in four business segments: Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.

