Intrexon Corporation (XON) Earns “Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Intrexon Corporation (NYSE:XON) in a research report released on Thursday. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Intrexon Corporation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Northland Securities set a $30.00 target price on Intrexon Corporation and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intrexon Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intrexon Corporation currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Intrexon Corporation (XON) opened at 19.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.09. Intrexon Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.04 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.31 billion.

Intrexon Corporation (NYSE:XON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.17 million. Intrexon Corporation had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 60.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intrexon Corporation will post ($0.87) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Randal J. Kirk acquired 132,625 shares of Intrexon Corporation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $2,499,981.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew J. Last acquired 2,000 shares of Intrexon Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $39,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 144,569 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,429 in the last three months. Insiders own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XON. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Intrexon Corporation by 2,031.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intrexon Corporation by 21.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Intrexon Corporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Intrexon Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Intrexon Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrexon Corporation Company Profile

Intrexon Corporation (Intrexon) forms collaborations to create biologically-based products and processes using synthetic biology. The Company’s domestic operations are in California, Florida, Maryland, and Virginia, and its primary international operations are in Belgium and Hungary. The Company designs, builds and regulates gene programs, which are deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequences that consist of genetic components.

