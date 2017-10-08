Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.15

News headlines about Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Interpace Diagnostics Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 46.3023783142322 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ IDXG) opened at 1.62 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $35.90 million. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter. Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative return on equity of 32.06% and a negative net margin of 37.08%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IDXG. ValuEngine raised Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Maxim Group began coverage on Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Interpace Diagnostics Group Company Profile

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc, formerly PDI, Inc, is focused on developing and commercializing molecular diagnostic tests principally focused on early detection of high potential progressors to cancer and leveraging the latest technology and personalized medicine for patient diagnosis and management.

