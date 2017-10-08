Interactive Brokers Group’s (IBKR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at SunTrust Banks, Inc.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) in a report published on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a $40.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on IBKR. BidaskClub raised Interactive Brokers Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Interactive Brokers Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) traded down 0.46% on Wednesday, hitting $47.45. The company had a trading volume of 620,051 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.26. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $31.97 and a 1-year high of $48.15.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post $1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $66,975.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $675,065.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 824,188 shares of company stock worth $35,132,528 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.01% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (IBG, Inc) is a holding company. The Company is an automated global electronic broker and market maker specializing in routing orders, and executing and processing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds and mutual funds on over 120 electronic exchanges and market centers around the world and offering custody, prime brokerage, securities and margin lending services to customers.

