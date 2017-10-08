Intel Corporation (INTC) Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 509.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 772,361 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 645,702 shares during the period. Intel Corporation makes up about 0.7% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Intel Corporation were worth $26,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watermark Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel Corporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its position in Intel Corporation by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 4,040 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intel Corporation by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank grew its position in Intel Corporation by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 4,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Intel Corporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Diane M. Bryant sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $56,791.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,880.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 13,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $496,438.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,608 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,110 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vetr raised shares of Intel Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.45 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America Corporation downgraded shares of Intel Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intel Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.59.

Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ INTC) traded up 0.25% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.63. 18,887,536 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $186.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.07. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $39.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.78.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Intel Corporation had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post $3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Intel Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

About Intel Corporation

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

