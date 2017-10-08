Insider Selling: GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) EVP Sells $43,460.00 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) EVP Nima Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $43,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nima Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 26th, Nima Kelly sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $43,310.00.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Nima Kelly sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $44,600.00.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Nima Kelly sold 3,810 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $166,039.80.

On Friday, September 1st, Nima Kelly sold 8,112 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $365,040.00.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Nima Kelly sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $42,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Nima Kelly sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total transaction of $41,800.00.

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE GDDY) opened at 44.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average of $43.85. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $45.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 348.19 and a beta of 0.62.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $557.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.26 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 7.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc is a technology provider to small businesses, Web design professionals and individuals. The Company delivers cloud-based products and personalized customer care. It operates a domain marketplace, where its customers can find the digital real estate that matches their idea. It provides Website building, hosting and security tools to help customers construct and protect online presence.

