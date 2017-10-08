Insider Buying: Ten Entertainment Group PLC (TEG) Insider Buys £1,351.80 in Stock

Ten Entertainment Group PLC (LON:TEG) insider Christopher H. B. Mills acquired 751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 180 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of £1,351.80 ($1,793.08).

Ten Entertainment Group PLC (LON TEG) opened at 196.50 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 127.73 million. Ten Entertainment Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 150.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 198.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 172.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 166.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%.

TEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ten Entertainment Group PLC in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 240 ($3.18) price objective for the company. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.85) price objective on shares of Ten Entertainment Group PLC in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Ten Entertainment Group PLC in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 230 ($3.05) price objective for the company.

About Ten Entertainment Group PLC

Ten Entertainment Group plc is a United Kingdom-based ten-pin bowling operating company, which is focused on the family entertainment market, with Sites that are typically located on mixed-use retail/leisure parks. In addition to the core ten-pin bowling offering, the Company has additional entertainment activities.

