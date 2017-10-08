Insider Buying: Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (AMBC) CEO Buys $249,600.00 in Stock

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) CEO Claude Leblanc purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.64 per share, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (AMBC) opened at 16.92 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $765.65 million. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average of $18.08.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.32. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $172.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Ambac Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post $1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 57.2% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees and other financial services to clients in both the public and private sectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Financial Guarantee and Financial Services. The Financial Guarantee segment provides financial guarantees, including insurance policies and credit derivative contracts for public finance, structured finance, and international obligations.

