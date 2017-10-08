Innophos Holdings, Inc. (IPHS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Innophos, Inc., is one of the leading North American manufacturers of specialty phosphates, serving a diverse range of customers across multiple applications, geographies and channels. Innophos offers a broad suite of products used in a wide variety of food and beverage, consumer products, pharmaceutical and industrial applications. Innophos’ market-leading positions derive from its experience and dedication to customer service and innovation. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Innophos Holdings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

Shares of Innophos Holdings (NASDAQ:IPHS) traded down 1.19% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.77. 295,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Innophos Holdings has a 1-year low of $38.72 and a 1-year high of $58.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.34 million, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.55 and its 200 day moving average is $45.70.

Innophos Holdings (NASDAQ:IPHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $179.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.65 million. Innophos Holdings had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Innophos Holdings will post $2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Innophos Holdings by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new position in Innophos Holdings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Invictus RG acquired a new position in Innophos Holdings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innophos Holdings by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. increased its stake in Innophos Holdings by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Innophos Holdings, Inc is a producer of nutritional specialty ingredients with applications in food, beverage, dietary supplements, pharmaceutical, oral care and industrial end markets. The Company also provides bioactive mineral and nutritional ingredients. The Company’s segments include Specialty Phosphates US & Canada, Specialty Phosphates Mexico, and Granular Triple Super Phosphate (GTSP) & Other.

