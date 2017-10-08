Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Position Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767,745 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 40,043 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 2.80% of Independent Bank Corp. worth $51,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. in the 1st quarter valued at $613,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank Corp. alerts:

Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) opened at 74.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.95 and a 200-day moving average of $66.68. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.01. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $76.30.

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $85.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.20 million. Independent Bank Corp. had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post $3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Independent Bank Corp.’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

A number of analysts recently commented on INDB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Independent Bank Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/independent-bank-corp-indb-position-increased-by-northern-trust-corp.html.

In other news, insider Mark J. Ruggiero sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $29,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $208,338.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $79,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,443 shares of company stock worth $607,108. 2.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Independent Bank Corp. Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Rockland Trust Company (the Bank). The Bank is a community-oriented commercial bank. Its community banking business provides a range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings, and time deposits, and investment management.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.