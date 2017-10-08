Imperva (IMPV) versus Cyan (CYNI) Critical Contrast

Imperva (NYSE: IMPV) and Cyan (NYSE:CYNI) are both technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Imperva and Cyan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imperva -4.69% -5.00% -2.98% Cyan -146.90% -3,667.16% -186.25%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Imperva and Cyan’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imperva $293.55 million 5.23 -$18.92 million ($2.06) -22.04 Cyan N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cyan has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Imperva.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Imperva and Cyan, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imperva 0 6 11 0 2.65 Cyan 0 0 0 0 N/A

Imperva currently has a consensus target price of $52.32, indicating a potential upside of 15.25%. Given Imperva’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Imperva is more favorable than Cyan.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.7% of Imperva shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Imperva shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Imperva beats Cyan on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Imperva Company Profile

Imperva, Inc. provides cyber-security solutions that protect business-critical data and applications whether in the cloud or on premises. The Company is engaged in the development, marketing, sales, service and support of cyber-security solutions. The Company’s products include its Imperva SecureSphere Paltform, Imperva CounterBreach and Imperva Camouflage for enterprise data centers, and Imperva Incapsula offering for cloud-based security services. Its Imperva SecureSphere provides database, file and Web application security across various physical and virtual systems in data centers, including in private, public and hybrid cloud computing environments. Its Imperva Incapsula product line provides cloud-based Website security, denial of service protection and performance solutions. Its Imperva Camouflage creates realistic, functional data for development, testing, and training by disguising sensitive information, while maintaining the characteristics of the original data.

Cyan Company Profile

Cyan, Inc. is a carrier-grade networking solutions company. The Company’s solutions include high-capacity, multi-layer switching and transport platforms, as well as a carrier-grade software-defined networking platform for network virtualization and control. Its solutions enable network operators to virtualize their networks and helps in service delivery. Its solutions enable a range of applications, including business Ethernet, wireless backhaul, broadband backhaul, cloud connectivity, bandwidth on demand and network functions virtualization (NFV). It provides solutions consisting of its family of Z-Series high-capacity, multi-layer switching and transport platforms, its Blue Planet carrier-grade core operating system (SDN) and NFV orchestration platform and a range of professional services.

