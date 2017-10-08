IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 426 Shares of DISH Network Corporation (DISH)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. DISH Network Corporation makes up about 0.8% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DISH Network Corporation were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PineView Asset Management LP raised its holdings in DISH Network Corporation by 13.0% during the second quarter. PineView Asset Management LP now owns 634,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,809,000 after purchasing an additional 72,777 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in DISH Network Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $597,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in DISH Network Corporation by 863.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 15,495 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in DISH Network Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $712,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DISH Network Corporation by 112.9% during the second quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 225,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,182,000 after purchasing an additional 119,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DISH shares. BidaskClub cut shares of DISH Network Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of DISH Network Corporation from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of DISH Network Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup Inc. raised shares of DISH Network Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of DISH Network Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.18.

In related news, CEO Roger Lynch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total value of $1,493,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey L. Mcschooler sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $44,438.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,340.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,036 in the last quarter. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ DISH) traded down 1.30% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.33. 1,726,567 shares of the company traded hands. DISH Network Corporation has a 12-month low of $52.09 and a 12-month high of $66.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.03 and a 200 day moving average of $60.92. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.99.

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. DISH Network Corporation had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 7.21%. DISH Network Corporation’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DISH Network Corporation will post $2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Corporation is a holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Pay-TV and Broadband, and Wireless. It offers pay-TV services under the DISH brand and the Sling brand (collectively Pay-TV services). The DISH branded pay-TV service consists of Federal Communications Commission (FCC) licenses authorizing it to use direct broadcast satellite and Fixed Satellite Service spectrum, its owned and leased satellites, receiver systems, third-party broadcast operations, customer service facilities, a leased fiber optic network, in-home service and call center operations, and certain other assets utilized in its operations.

