IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $843,000 Position in Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,758 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoran were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoran by 96,340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 9,644 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,634 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoran by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 10,067 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoran in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoran in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoran in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Harry M. Iv Conger purchased 36,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $551,021.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,943 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,151.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (NYSE:FCX) traded down 2.85% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.33. The company had a trading volume of 16,569,683 shares. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average is $13.12. Freeport-McMoran, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $17.06. Freeport-McMoran also was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 10,798 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 108% compared to the average daily volume of 5,201 put options.

Freeport-McMoran (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Freeport-McMoran had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoran, Inc. will post $0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. ValuEngine raised Freeport-McMoran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. FBR & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoran in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $10.00 target price on Freeport-McMoran and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Freeport-McMoran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoran in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoran currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.49.

Freeport-McMoran Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) is a mining company. The Company operates through geographical assets with proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum, and traded copper producer. The Company’s segments include refined copper products, copper in concentrate, gold, molybdenum, oil and other.

