IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 76 Shares of Consumer Discretionary SPDR (XLY)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Consumer Discretionary SPDR (NYSE:XLY) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Consumer Discretionary SPDR were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XLY. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Consumer Discretionary SPDR by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Consumer Discretionary SPDR by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Consumer Discretionary SPDR in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new position in Consumer Discretionary SPDR in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Consumer Discretionary SPDR in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000.

Consumer Discretionary SPDR (NYSE XLY) traded up 0.12% during trading on Friday, hitting $91.72. 3,133,244 shares of the stock were exchanged. Consumer Discretionary SPDR has a one year low of $76.61 and a one year high of $92.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.64 and its 200-day moving average is $89.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.318 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Consumer Discretionary SPDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Consumer Discretionary SPDR to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

Consumer Discretionary SPDR Company Profile

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

