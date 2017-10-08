IDT Corporation (IDT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on October 20th

IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

IDT Corporation has a payout ratio of 41.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

IDT Corporation (IDT) opened at 13.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75. IDT Corporation has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $23.13. The firm has a market cap of $336.29 million, a PE ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, Director Judah Schorr acquired 7,000 shares of IDT Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.82 per share, for a total transaction of $103,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDT shares. BidaskClub upgraded IDT Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded IDT Corporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th.

About IDT Corporation

IDT Corporation is a holding company with operations primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries. The Company’s segments include Telecom Platform Services, Consumer Phone Services and All Other. The Company’s Telecom Platform Services segment provides retail telecommunications and payment offerings, as well as wholesale international long distance traffic termination.

