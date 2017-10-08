ICONIQ Capital LLC Continues to Hold Stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF)

ICONIQ Capital LLC continued to hold its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,185 shares of the bank’s stock at the end of the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 3.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,709,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 48.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,489,000 after purchasing an additional 203,277 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 18.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 171,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 26,605 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 29.5% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. 42.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Financial USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) traded up 0.60% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.20. The company had a trading volume of 106,221 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.67. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $52.65.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post $3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc (Heartland) is a diversified financial services company engaged in providing banking, mortgage, private client, investment, treasury management, card services, insurance, and consumer finance services to individuals and businesses. Its segments include community and other banking, and retail mortgage banking.

