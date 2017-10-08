Icon Plc (ICLR) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,634 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.29% of Icon Plc worth $15,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Icon Plc in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Icon Plc by 20.1% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Icon Plc by 20.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Icon Plc by 5.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Icon Plc by 15.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Icon Plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Icon Plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Icon Plc in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation assumed coverage on Icon Plc in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Icon Plc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Icon Plc (NASDAQ ICLR) opened at 113.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.59. Icon Plc has a 52 week low of $73.76 and a 52 week high of $117.53.

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $431.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.68 million. Icon Plc had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Icon Plc will post $5.32 EPS for the current year.

Icon Plc Profile

ICON public limited company is a contract research organization (CRO), which is engaged in providing outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The Company is engaged in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support the various stages of the clinical development process, from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

