Hudock Capital Group LLC Increases Position in FedEx Corporation (FDX)

Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 467 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx Corporation were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in FedEx Corporation during the second quarter worth $435,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx Corporation by 1.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,299 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $11,584,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in FedEx Corporation by 2.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 69,903 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,641,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx Corporation by 21,011.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,424,815 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,556,000 after buying an additional 1,418,066 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx Corporation by 11.7% during the second quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.14, for a total value of $459,573.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,749.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael L. Ducker sold 14,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total transaction of $3,379,619.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,059,712.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,172 shares of company stock worth $6,039,193. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE FDX) opened at 220.80 on Friday. FedEx Corporation has a 52-week low of $168.00 and a 52-week high of $227.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.44 and its 200 day moving average is $204.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.66). FedEx Corporation had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post $12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. FedEx Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of FedEx Corporation in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price (up previously from $216.00) on shares of FedEx Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FedEx Corporation from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of FedEx Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.71.

About FedEx Corporation

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

