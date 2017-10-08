HPM Partners LLC Has $5.16 Million Position in Accenture PLC (ACN)

HPM Partners LLC increased its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the quarter. HPM Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture PLC were worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA boosted its holdings in Accenture PLC by 16.9% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 499,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,831,000 after acquiring an additional 72,259 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in Accenture PLC by 32.5% in the second quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 22,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture PLC by 3.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,853,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $600,305,000 after acquiring an additional 167,324 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture PLC in the second quarter valued at $7,968,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture PLC by 3.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Berenberg Bank set a $140.00 price target on shares of Accenture PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. UBS AG cut shares of Accenture PLC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Accenture PLC in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Accenture PLC in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Accenture PLC in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.84.

Accenture PLC (ACN) opened at 136.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.10. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $112.31 and a 52 week high of $138.70.

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. Accenture PLC had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 9.37%. Accenture PLC’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post $6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 18th. Accenture PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.49%.

In other news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total value of $297,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,085 shares in the company, valued at $15,948,560.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 38,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $5,210,672.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,181,577.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,073 shares of company stock valued at $9,317,545 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Accenture PLC Company Profile

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

