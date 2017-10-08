Howard Hughes Corporation (The) (HHC) Shares Bought by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Howard Hughes Corporation (The) (NYSE:HHC) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Howard Hughes Corporation (The) worth $6,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes Corporation (The) by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,777,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,695,000 after acquiring an additional 146,116 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes Corporation (The) by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,713,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes Corporation (The) by 5,170.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,700,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,569 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes Corporation (The) by 6.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,104,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,683,000 after acquiring an additional 66,328 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes Corporation (The) by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,909,000 after acquiring an additional 13,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HHC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Howard Hughes Corporation (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howard Hughes Corporation (The) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Howard Hughes Corporation (The) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Shares of Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE HHC) opened at 118.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.45 and a beta of 1.41. Howard Hughes Corporation has a 52 week low of $101.20 and a 52 week high of $131.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.96 and a 200-day moving average of $121.45.

Howard Hughes Corporation (The) (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.80). Howard Hughes Corporation (The) had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Corporation will post $1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Howard Hughes Corporation (The)

The Howard Hughes Corporation is a developer of master planned communities and mixed use properties. The Company is engaged in the ownership, management and the redevelopment or repositioning of real estate assets, as well as other real estate opportunities in the form of entitled and unentitled land and other development rights, also called Strategic Developments.

