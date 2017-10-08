Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (HOV) Debt Trading 3.3% Higher

An issue of Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (NYSE:HOV) debt rose 3.3% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Friday. The high-yield debt issue has a 8% coupon and will mature on November 1, 2019. The debt is now trading at $105.25 and was trading at $100.75 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel moves in its share price.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HOV shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (HOV) opened at 2.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.25. Hovnanian Enterprises Inc has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The company’s market cap is $332.08 million.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The construction company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($2.27). The business had revenue of $592.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.50 million. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. Hovnanian Enterprises’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hovnanian Enterprises Inc will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 6.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 177,582 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 53.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 856,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 299,200 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 5.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 15.5% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a builder of residential homes. The Company designs, constructs, markets and sells single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill and active lifestyle homes in planned residential developments. The Company has two distinct operations: homebuilding and financial services.

