Honeywell International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 17,188 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 570% compared to the typical volume of 2,566 call options.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) opened at 143.62 on Friday. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $105.26 and a 1-year high of $143.75. The firm has a market cap of $109.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.72.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 12.68%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post $7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.745 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.02, for a total transaction of $110,027.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,288.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 341,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.08, for a total transaction of $47,182,074.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,616,922.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,108 shares of company stock valued at $48,886,463 in the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Honeywell International by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Honeywell International by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Jolley Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. HSBC Holdings plc began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $148.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.30.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

