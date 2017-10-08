Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (HIK) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,250

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HIK) had its target price reduced by research analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co from GBX 1,500 ($19.90) to GBX 1,250 ($16.58) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 2,600 ($34.49) to GBX 1,310 ($17.38) in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HSBC Holdings plc lowered their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc from GBX 1,700 ($22.55) to GBX 1,410 ($18.70) and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($20.69) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 1,600 ($21.22) to GBX 1,350 ($17.91) in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.91) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,551.45 ($20.58).

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (HIK) opened at 1199.00 on Friday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc has a one year low of GBX 1,101.00 and a one year high of GBX 2,346.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 2.88 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,197.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,551.40.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing, manufacturing and marketing a range of both branded and non-branded generic and in-licensed products. The Company’s segments include Branded, Injectables, Generics and Others. It sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and other markets.

