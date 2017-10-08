HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.26 Million Position in Realty Income Corporation (O)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income Corporation were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation by 314.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. FBR & Co assumed coverage on Realty Income Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Realty Income Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Realty Income Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income Corporation in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

In other news, Director Gregory Mclaughlin sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $188,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,776.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE O) opened at 56.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.34. Realty Income Corporation has a 1-year low of $52.72 and a 1-year high of $63.60.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. Realty Income Corporation had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post $1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a oct 17 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.212 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income Corporation’s previous oct 17 dividend of $0.21. This represents a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Realty Income Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 217.09%.

Realty Income Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in in-house acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting, information technology and capital markets capabilities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a diversified portfolio of 4,944 properties located in 49 states and Puerto Rico, with over 83.0 million square feet of leasable space leased to 248 different commercial tenants doing business in 47 separate industries.

