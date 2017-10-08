HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.14 Million Position in Gartner, Inc. (IT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 315,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,123,000 after purchasing an additional 23,069 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 37,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,481 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 40,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE IT) opened at 122.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.16 and its 200-day moving average is $119.27. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $130.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $843.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.64 million. Gartner had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 103.10%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post $3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $585,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,498,312.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robin B. Kranich sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $899,038.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,463.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,775,387. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IT. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Gartner in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gartner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.56.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is an information technology research and advisory company. The Company works with clients to research, analyze and interpret the business of information technology (IT), supply chain and marketing within the context of their individual roles. It operates in three segments: Research, Consulting and Events.

