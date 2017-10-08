Heska Corporation (HSKA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HSKA. Aegis increased their price target on shares of Heska Corporation from $114.50 to $129.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Heska Corporation in a report on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Heska Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heska Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Heska Corporation currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.83.

Shares of Heska Corporation (HSKA) traded down 0.33% during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.12. The stock had a trading volume of 49,856 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.65 and a 200 day moving average of $98.32. The firm has a market cap of $694.56 million, a PE ratio of 48.99 and a beta of 0.84. Heska Corporation has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $115.00.

Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Heska Corporation had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $34.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heska Corporation will post $2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nancy Wisnewski sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $84,323.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,114 shares in the company, valued at $3,895,631.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Mcmahon sold 2,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $263,851.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,525.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Heska Corporation in the second quarter worth approximately $510,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in Heska Corporation in the first quarter worth approximately $451,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Heska Corporation by 1.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 449,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Heska Corporation by 29.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,264,000 after purchasing an additional 46,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Heska Corporation in the second quarter worth approximately $4,847,000. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

About Heska Corporation

Heska Corporation sells veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. The Company operates through two segments: Core Companion Animal Health (CCA) and Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products (OVP). The CCA segment includes, primarily for canine and feline use, blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, local and cloud-based data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single use offerings, such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products.

