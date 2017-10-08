Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Henry Schein worth $9,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Henry Schein by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 45,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Henry Schein by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 316,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,921,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 225,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,254,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Henry Schein by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.50 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.17.

In related news, SVP Paul Rose sold 2,126 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.51, for a total transaction of $366,756.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,750.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) opened at 80.99 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.11 and a 12 month high of $93.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 19.91%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post $3.64 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc is a provider of healthcare products and services primarily to office-based dental, animal health and medical practitioners. The Company operates through two segments: healthcare distribution, and technology and value-added services. The healthcare distribution segment distributes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

