Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co (HLE) PT Set at €42.00 by J P Morgan Chase & Co

J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co (ETR:HLE) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS AG set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Group LLC set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €49.05 ($57.70).

Shares of Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co (ETR HLE) opened at 50.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €49.52 and a 200 day moving average of €45.52. The firm has a market cap of €5.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64. Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co has a 52 week low of €31.75 and a 52 week high of €53.78.

About Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co

HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarkets, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, signal lamps, interior lamps, and lighting electronics; body electronics, such as central control units and access systems that include sensors and vacuum pumps; and energy management and driver assistance systems.

