Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)’s share price dropped 9.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $87.25 and last traded at $87.80. Approximately 913,932 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 545% from the average daily volume of 141,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.10.

HELE has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Helen of Troy Limited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America Corporation initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy Limited in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy Limited in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy Limited in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.62.

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $378.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.08 million. Helen of Troy Limited had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post $6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 92,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after buying an additional 19,418 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,417,000 after buying an additional 14,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Limited Company Profile

Helen Of Troy Limited is a global consumer products company that offers a range of solutions for its customers through a range of brands. The Company is a global designer, developer, importer, marketer and distributor of a portfolio of brand-name consumer products. The Company has four segments. The Housewares segment provides a range of consumer products for the home.

