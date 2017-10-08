Heico Corporation (HEI) Shares Bought by AHL Partners LLP

AHL Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 10,246 shares during the period. AHL Partners LLP owned approximately 0.19% of Heico Corporation worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heico Corporation by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 12,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Heico Corporation by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Heico Corporation by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heico Corporation by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heico Corporation by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Heico Corporation news, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt acquired 1,316 shares of Heico Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.13 per share, with a total value of $100,187.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 20,000 shares of Heico Corporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $1,525,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,070.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HEI shares. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Heico Corporation in a report on Monday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Heico Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded Heico Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Heico Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heico Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Heico Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Shares of Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI) opened at 88.88 on Friday. Heico Corporation has a one year low of $52.56 and a one year high of $91.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.32.

Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Heico Corporation had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Heico Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Heico Corporation will post $2.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Corporation manufactures Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)-approved jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts, other than the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their subcontractors. The Company also manufactures various types of electronic equipment for the aviation, medical, telecommunications and electronics industries.

