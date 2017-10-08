Corium International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORI) major shareholder Healthcare Master Fun Broadfin sold 218,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $2,401,281.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Corium International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORI) opened at 11.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.30. The firm’s market cap is $396.74 million. Corium International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $11.37.

Get Corium International Inc. alerts:

Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Corium International had a negative net margin of 145.60% and a negative return on equity of 673.17%. The company had revenue of $8.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Corium International, Inc. will post ($1.70) EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Healthcare Master Fun Broadfin Sells 218,100 Shares of Corium International, Inc. (CORI) Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/healthcare-master-fun-broadfin-sells-218100-shares-of-corium-international-inc-cori-stock.html.

Several analysts have issued reports on CORI shares. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Corium International in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Corium International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Corium International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Corium International in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Corium International in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corium International by 118.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 13,683 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Corium International during the second quarter worth about $158,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Corium International during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corium International during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Corium International during the second quarter worth about $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Corium International Company Profile

Corium International, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had multiple programs in preclinical and clinical development focused primarily on the treatment of neurological disorders, with two lead programs in Alzheimer’s disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Corium International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corium International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.