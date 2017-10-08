Head-To-Head Survey: Lexmark International (LXK) and The Competition

Lexmark International (NYSE: LXK) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer Hardware” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Lexmark International to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lexmark International and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Lexmark International N/A N/A -37.49 Lexmark International Competitors $21.04 billion $4.38 billion 20.52

Lexmark International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lexmark International. Lexmark International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.8% of Lexmark International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of shares of all “Computer Hardware” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Lexmark International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Computer Hardware” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Lexmark International has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lexmark International’s competitors have a beta of 1.29, indicating that their average share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Lexmark International pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Lexmark International pays out -133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Computer Hardware” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 70.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Lexmark International has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Lexmark International is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Lexmark International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexmark International 2.17% 7.30% 2.01% Lexmark International Competitors 3.86% 10.24% 6.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lexmark International and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexmark International 0 0 0 0 N/A Lexmark International Competitors 267 1404 3160 116 2.63

As a group, “Computer Hardware” companies have a potential downside of 5.83%. Given Lexmark International’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lexmark International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Lexmark International competitors beat Lexmark International on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Lexmark International Company Profile

Lexmark International, Inc. is a United States-based company, which is a provider of printing and imaging products, software, solutions and services. The Company’s software scans everything from spreadsheets to medical images, and provides services to banking, healthcare, insurance and retail companies. It creates enterprise software, hardware and services that remove inefficiencies of information silos and disconnected processes. It offers various services, such as managed print services, hardware warranty and repair service, professional services and enterprise software services. It offers solutions, such as financial process automation, business process management, Web information integration and consumer loan origination. Its hardware category includes equipment collection program, and Smart multifunction product (MFP) includes device management and mobile print solutions. It produces and distributes millions of supplies each year, including ink, toner and paper.

