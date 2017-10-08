Head-To-Head Contrast: C.R. Bard (BCR) & Its Peers

C.R. Bard (NYSE: BCR) is one of 84 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare C.R. Bard to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares C.R. Bard and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio C.R. Bard $3.83 billion $1.18 billion 42.31 C.R. Bard Competitors $827.23 million $159.49 million 36.66

C.R. Bard has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. C.R. Bard is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.2% of C.R. Bard shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of shares of all “Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of C.R. Bard shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

C.R. Bard has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C.R. Bard’s peers have a beta of 1.06, indicating that their average share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

C.R. Bard pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. C.R. Bard pays out 13.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.8% and pay out 37.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. C.R. Bard has raised its dividend for 45 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares C.R. Bard and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C.R. Bard 14.99% 48.70% 15.89% C.R. Bard Competitors -127.09% -36.26% -10.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for C.R. Bard and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C.R. Bard 0 7 0 0 2.00 C.R. Bard Competitors 164 1113 2438 88 2.64

C.R. Bard presently has a consensus target price of $282.29, suggesting a potential downside of 12.33%. As a group, “Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution” companies have a potential upside of 8.69%. Given C.R. Bard’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe C.R. Bard has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

C.R. Bard beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About C.R. Bard

C. R. Bard, Inc. (Bard) is engaged in designing, manufacturing, packaging, distribution and sale of medical, surgical, diagnostic and patient care devices. The Company operates through the manufacture and sale of medical devices segment. It sells a range of products to hospitals, individual healthcare professionals, extended care facilities and alternate site facilities on a global basis. Its vascular products cover a range of minimally invasive devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and end-stage renal disease. Its urology products include basic urology drainage products, fecal and urinary continence products, urological specialty products and Targeted Temperature Management products. Its oncology products cover a range of devices used in the treatment and management of various cancers, and other diseases and disorders. Its surgical specialty products include implanted patches and fixation devices for hernia and soft tissue repairs.

