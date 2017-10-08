Head-To-Head Comparison: World Point Terminals (WPT) and Summit Midstream Partners, (SMLP)

World Point Terminals (NYSE: WPT) and Summit Midstream Partners, (NYSE:SMLP) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

World Point Terminals pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Summit Midstream Partners, pays an annual dividend of $2.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. World Point Terminals pays out 116.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Summit Midstream Partners, pays out 958.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Summit Midstream Partners, has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Summit Midstream Partners, is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.2% of World Point Terminals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of Summit Midstream Partners, shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares World Point Terminals and Summit Midstream Partners,’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio World Point Terminals N/A N/A N/A $1.03 16.79 Summit Midstream Partners, $459.61 million 3.40 $279.66 million $0.24 89.17

Summit Midstream Partners, has higher revenue and earnings than World Point Terminals. World Point Terminals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Summit Midstream Partners,, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for World Point Terminals and Summit Midstream Partners,, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score World Point Terminals 0 2 0 0 2.00 Summit Midstream Partners, 1 2 3 0 2.33

World Point Terminals currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.68%. Summit Midstream Partners, has a consensus target price of $26.20, indicating a potential upside of 22.43%. Given Summit Midstream Partners,’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Summit Midstream Partners, is more favorable than World Point Terminals.

Volatility & Risk

World Point Terminals has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Midstream Partners, has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares World Point Terminals and Summit Midstream Partners,’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets World Point Terminals 37.15% 19.57% 18.37% Summit Midstream Partners, 5.78% 3.55% 1.33%

Summary

Summit Midstream Partners, beats World Point Terminals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

World Point Terminals Company Profile

World Point Terminals, LP owns, operates, develops and acquires liquid bulk storage terminals and other assets relating to the storage of petroleum products, including light refined products, heavy refined products and crude oil. The Company operates fee-based facilities located along the East Coast, Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, through its subsidiary, Center Point Terminal Company, LLC (Center Point), the Company owned and operated 15.6 million barrels of tankage at terminals, which are located in the East Coast, Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States. The Company’s terminal facilities are located on waterways, providing ship or barge access for the movement of petroleum products, and have truck racks with loading logistics. Its terminal facilities also have rail or pipeline access.

Summit Midstream Partners, Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on developing, owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets. The Company’s segments include the Utica Shale, which includes its ownership interest in Ohio Gathering, as well as Summit Utica; the Williston Basin, which includes Bison Midstream, Polar and Divide and Tioga Midstream; the Marcellus Shale, which includes Mountaineer Midstream; the Barnett Shale, which includes DFW Midstream Services LLC (DFW Midstream), and the Piceance Basin /DJ Basins, which includes Grand River and Niobrara G&P. The Company’s assets are located in the producing areas of unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations, in the continental United States. It provides natural gas gathering, treating and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services pursuant to long-term and fee-based agreements with its customers.

