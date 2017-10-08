Head-To-Head Comparison: Reis (REIS) and E-House (China) Holdings Limited (EJ)

Reis (NASDAQ: REIS) and E-House (China) Holdings Limited (NYSE:EJ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.7% of Reis shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of Reis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Reis and E-House (China) Holdings Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reis $46.93 million 4.54 $6.64 million $0.10 185.02 E-House (China) Holdings Limited N/A N/A N/A $0.09 75.45

Reis has higher revenue and earnings than E-House (China) Holdings Limited. E-House (China) Holdings Limited is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Reis and E-House (China) Holdings Limited, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reis 0 0 2 0 3.00 E-House (China) Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0 N/A

Reis currently has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32.43%. Given Reis’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Reis is more favorable than E-House (China) Holdings Limited.

Risk and Volatility

Reis has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, E-House (China) Holdings Limited has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Reis pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. E-House (China) Holdings Limited does not pay a dividend. Reis pays out 680.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. E-House (China) Holdings Limited has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Reis and E-House (China) Holdings Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reis 2.49% 1.20% 0.92% E-House (China) Holdings Limited -15.06% -15.54% -10.97%

Summary

Reis beats E-House (China) Holdings Limited on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reis

Reis, Inc. (Reis) is engaged in providing commercial real estate market information and analytical tools to real estate professionals, through its Reis Services subsidiary. The Company operates through Reis Services segment. It maintains a database containing detailed information on commercial properties in metropolitan markets and neighborhoods throughout the United States. The database contains information on apartment, office, retail, warehouse or distribution, flex or research and development, self-storage and seniors housing properties, and is used by real estate investors, lenders and other professionals to make informed buying, selling and financing decisions. Its product portfolio includes Reis Subscriber Edition (SE), its delivery platform aimed at larger and mid-sized enterprises; ReisReports, aimed at prosumers and smaller enterprises, and Mobiuss Portfolio CRE (Mobiuss), aimed at risk managers and credit administrators at banks and non-bank lending institutions.

About E-House (China) Holdings Limited

E-House (China) Holdings Limited is a real estate services company. The Company’s segments include real estate online services, real estate brokerage services, real estate information and consulting services, community value-added services and other services. It provides real estate online services, including e-commerce, online advertising and listing services; real estate brokerage services, including primary real estate agency services and secondary real estate brokerage services; real estate information and consulting services; community value-added services, and other services, including real estate advertising services, real estate promotional event services and real estate financial services. It provides online-to-offline and real estate services. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising and online listing services through its online platform, which consists of local Websites covering over 260 cities and various mobile applications.

