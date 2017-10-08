Head-To-Head Comparison: Kraft Foods Group (KRFTV) vs. Conagra Brands (CAG)

Kraft Foods Group (NASDAQ: KRFTV) and Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) are both non-cyclical consumer goods & services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kraft Foods Group and Conagra Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kraft Foods Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Conagra Brands 1 2 7 0 2.60

Conagra Brands has a consensus price target of $42.33, suggesting a potential upside of 24.22%. Given Conagra Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Conagra Brands is more favorable than Kraft Foods Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kraft Foods Group and Conagra Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kraft Foods Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Conagra Brands $7.74 billion 1.83 $1.37 billion $1.41 24.17

Conagra Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Kraft Foods Group.

Profitability

This table compares Kraft Foods Group and Conagra Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kraft Foods Group 9.86% 38.66% 7.47% Conagra Brands 7.83% 18.35% 7.29%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.4% of Conagra Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Conagra Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Conagra Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Kraft Foods Group does not pay a dividend. Conagra Brands pays out 60.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Conagra Brands beats Kraft Foods Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kraft Foods Group Company Profile

Kraft Foods Group, Inc. is a consumer packaged food and beverage company. The Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products, including cheese, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, packaged dinners, refrigerated meals, snack nuts, dressings, and other grocery products, primarily in the United States and Canada. Its product categories span breakfast, lunch and dinner meal occasions. The Company operates in six segments: Cheese, Refrigerated Meals, Beverages, Meals & Desserts, Enhancers & Snack Nuts and Canada. Its brand portfolio consists of various food brands in North America, including Kraft cheeses, dinners and dressings; Oscar Mayer meats; Philadelphia cream cheese, and over 25 other brands. The Company operates around 36 manufacturing and processing facilities, 34 in the United States and two in Canada. It sells products to supermarket chains, wholesalers, supercenters, club stores, distributors and convenience stores, among others.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc., formerly ConAgra Foods, Inc., operates as a packaged food company. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Foods and Commercial Foods. The Company sells branded and customized food products, as well as commercially branded foods. It also supplies vegetable, spice and grain products to a range of restaurants, foodservice operators and commercial customers. Conagra Foodservice offers products to restaurants, retailers, commercial customers and other foodservice suppliers. The Company also operates in the countries outside the United States, such as Canada and Mexico. The Company’s brands include Marie Callender’s, Healthy Choice, Slim Jim, Hebrew National, Orville Redenbacher’s, Peter Pan, Reddi-wip, PAM, Snack Pack, Banquet, Chef Boyardee, Egg Beaters, Rosarita, Fleischmann’s and Hunt’s. The Company sells its products in grocery, convenience, mass merchandise and club stores.

