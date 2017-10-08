Head to Head Comparison: IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones (IRS) versus Caseys General Stores (CASY)

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones (NYSE: IRS) and Caseys General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. alerts:

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caseys General Stores has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.1% of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.8% of Caseys General Stores shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.1% of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Caseys General Stores shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Caseys General Stores pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones does not pay a dividend. Caseys General Stores pays out 24.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones and Caseys General Stores’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones $4.31 billion 0.34 $571.80 million $1.66 15.44 Caseys General Stores $6.76 billion 0.62 $507.32 million $4.24 26.19

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Caseys General Stores. IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Caseys General Stores, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones and Caseys General Stores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones 2.14% -1.23% -0.12% Caseys General Stores 2.19% 13.99% 5.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones and Caseys General Stores, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones 0 0 1 0 3.00 Caseys General Stores 0 6 4 1 2.55

Caseys General Stores has a consensus target price of $115.29, suggesting a potential upside of 3.80%. Given Caseys General Stores’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Caseys General Stores is more favorable than IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones.

Summary

Caseys General Stores beats IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima is a holding company. The Company invests on its own behalf and through investee companies in companies operating in various sectors of the Israeli and global economy. The Company’s segments are Cellcom, which includes cellular telephone services, content and added value services, other services and revenues from the sale of end user equipment in the cellular field; Property and Buildings and projects in Las Vegas, which includes the rental of income-generating properties and residential buildings; Shufersal, which includes retail and the rental of income-generating properties; Adama, which includes the sale of agro products and non-agro products; Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings, which operates through subsidiary companies in the fields of insurance, pensions and provident funds, in the field of financial services and in the holding of assets and real businesses, and Others.

Caseys General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. and its subsidiaries, operate convenience stores under the name Casey’s General Store in approximately 10 Midwestern states, in Iowa, Missouri, and Illinois. The Company also operates approximately two stores selling primarily tobacco products. The stores carry a range of food, including freshly prepared foods such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products and other nonfood items. The Company operates approximately 1,930 stores. It operates approximately two distribution centers, through which the Company supply grocery and general merchandise items to its stores. Its general store typically carries over 3,000 food and nonfood items. The Company’s stores sell regional brands of dairy and bakery products, and approximately 90% of the stores offer beer. Its non-food items include tobacco products, health and beauty aids, school supplies, housewares, pet supplies, and automotive products.

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.