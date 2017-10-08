Head to Head Comparison: Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) versus Its Competitors

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE: BHLB) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Retail & Mortgage Banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Berkshire Hills Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. alerts:

This table compares Berkshire Hills Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Hills Bancorp 15.03% 6.93% 0.85% Berkshire Hills Bancorp Competitors 14.79% -27.48% 0.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Hills Bancorp 0 2 3 0 2.60 Berkshire Hills Bancorp Competitors 108 444 478 12 2.38

Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $37.70, suggesting a potential downside of 1.69%. As a group, “Retail & Mortgage Banks” companies have a potential upside of 28.02%. Given Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Berkshire Hills Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.1% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of shares of all “Retail & Mortgage Banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of shares of all “Retail & Mortgage Banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.83, meaning that their average share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Berkshire Hills Bancorp and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Hills Bancorp $336.88 million N/A 21.07 Berkshire Hills Bancorp Competitors $678.45 million $169.32 million 12.29

Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Berkshire Hills Bancorp. Berkshire Hills Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Berkshire Hills Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp pays out 46.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Retail & Mortgage Banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 28.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (Berkshire) is a holding company for Berkshire Bank (the Bank) and Berkshire Insurance Group. Berkshire offers a range of deposit, lending, insurance and wealth management products to retail, commercial, not-for-profit and municipal customers in its market areas. Berkshire product offerings also include retail and commercial electronic banking, commercial cash management and commercial interest rate swaps. The Bank’s loan portfolio consists of commercial loans, which include residential mortgages, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans. The Bank’s securities available for sale include municipal bonds and obligations, mortgage-backed securities, other bonds and obligations, and marketable equity securities. As of December 5, 2016, the Bank had 99 full service branch offices in Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.