Head-To-Head Comparison: American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC) vs. Its Rivals

American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ: AOBC) is one of 13 publicly-traded companies in the “Recreational Products” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare American Outdoor Brands Corporation to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

American Outdoor Brands Corporation has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Outdoor Brands Corporation’s rivals have a beta of 1.08, meaning that their average share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Outdoor Brands Corporation and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio American Outdoor Brands Corporation $825.26 million $204.58 million 9.81 American Outdoor Brands Corporation Competitors $2.17 billion $240.81 million 18.30

American Outdoor Brands Corporation’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than American Outdoor Brands Corporation. American Outdoor Brands Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for American Outdoor Brands Corporation and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Outdoor Brands Corporation 0 5 5 0 2.50 American Outdoor Brands Corporation Competitors 27 297 509 24 2.62

American Outdoor Brands Corporation presently has a consensus price target of $19.35, suggesting a potential upside of 23.25%. As a group, “Recreational Products” companies have a potential upside of 2.45%. Given American Outdoor Brands Corporation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Outdoor Brands Corporation is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares American Outdoor Brands Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Outdoor Brands Corporation 10.96% 27.91% 14.47% American Outdoor Brands Corporation Competitors 6.94% 23.08% 15.17%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.5% of American Outdoor Brands Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of shares of all “Recreational Products” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of American Outdoor Brands Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of shares of all “Recreational Products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Outdoor Brands Corporation rivals beat American Outdoor Brands Corporation on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About American Outdoor Brands Corporation

American Outdoor Brands Corporation, formerly Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation, is a manufacturer of firearms and a provider of accessory products for the shooting, hunting and outdoor enthusiast. The Company operates through two segments. The Firearms segment manufactures handgun and long gun products sold under the Smith & Wesson, M&P and Thompson/Center Arms brands, as well as providing forging, machining and precision plastic injection molding services. The Outdoor Products & Accessories segment provides shooting, hunting and outdoor accessories, including reloading, gunsmithing, gun cleaning supplies, tree saws, vault accessories, knives, laser sighting systems and tactical lighting products. Brands in Outdoor Products & Accessories include Crimson Trace, Caldwell Shooting Supplies, Wheeler Engineering, Lockdown Vault Accessories, BOG POD and Golden Rod Moisture Control, as well as knives and specialty tools under Schrade, Old Timer, Uncle Henry and Imperial.

