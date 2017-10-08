Head-To-Head Analysis: NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN) versus Park Electrochemical Corporation (PKE)

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN) and Park Electrochemical Corporation (NYSE:PKE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NeoPhotonics Corporation and Park Electrochemical Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoPhotonics Corporation $358.05 million 0.60 $338,000.00 ($0.62) -8.00 Park Electrochemical Corporation $110.54 million 3.40 $11.91 million $0.31 59.97

Park Electrochemical Corporation has higher revenue, but lower earnings than NeoPhotonics Corporation. NeoPhotonics Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Park Electrochemical Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

NeoPhotonics Corporation has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Park Electrochemical Corporation has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NeoPhotonics Corporation and Park Electrochemical Corporation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoPhotonics Corporation 0 3 5 1 2.78 Park Electrochemical Corporation 0 0 1 0 3.00

NeoPhotonics Corporation currently has a consensus target price of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 86.49%. Park Electrochemical Corporation has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.34%. Given NeoPhotonics Corporation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NeoPhotonics Corporation is more favorable than Park Electrochemical Corporation.

Profitability

This table compares NeoPhotonics Corporation and Park Electrochemical Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoPhotonics Corporation -7.28% -9.43% -5.36% Park Electrochemical Corporation 5.63% 5.12% 3.02%

Dividends

Park Electrochemical Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. NeoPhotonics Corporation does not pay a dividend. Park Electrochemical Corporation pays out 129.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.3% of NeoPhotonics Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of Park Electrochemical Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of NeoPhotonics Corporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Park Electrochemical Corporation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

NeoPhotonics Corporation Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures and markets optoelectronic products that transmit, receive and switch digital optical signals for communications networks. The Company develops and manufactures Transmitter Products, Receiver Products and Switch Products that are used in ultra-high speed digital optical communications, high speed switching and provisioning, and access connections for wireless and fiber-to-the-home communications networks. The Company’s products are categorized into groups, including High Speed Products and Network Products and Solutions. The High Speed Products includes products designed for 100G and beyond for telecommunication and datacenter or content provider networks and applications. Its Network Products and Solutions consist of various products designed for applications below 100G, and include 40G products. The Company combines its transmitter and receiver products into Transceiver modules.

Park Electrochemical Corporation Company Profile

Park Electrochemical Corp. is a global advanced materials company. The Company develops, manufactures, markets and sells digital and radio frequency (RF)/microwave printed circuit materials products principally for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure and high-end computing markets and advanced composite materials, parts and assemblies and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets. The Company operates through integrated business units in Asia, Europe and North America. The Company’s manufacturing facilities are located in Singapore, France, Kansas, Arizona and California. The Company also maintains research and development facilities in Arizona, Kansas and Singapore. The Company’s foreign operations are conducted principally by the Company’s subsidiaries in Singapore and France.

