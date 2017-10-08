Head-To-Head Analysis: Eaton Vance Corporation (EV) & Its Competitors

Eaton Vance Corporation (NYSE: EV) is one of 61 publicly-traded companies in the “Investment Management” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Eaton Vance Corporation to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Eaton Vance Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Corporation 18.03% 34.47% 13.99% Eaton Vance Corporation Competitors 30.01% 105.19% 28.17%

Dividends

Eaton Vance Corporation pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Eaton Vance Corporation pays out 48.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Investment Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 65.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Eaton Vance Corporation has increased its dividend for 36 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Eaton Vance Corporation and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Corporation 0 5 1 0 2.17 Eaton Vance Corporation Competitors 640 2035 2092 34 2.32

Eaton Vance Corporation currently has a consensus price target of $49.58, indicating a potential downside of 0.93%. As a group, “Investment Management” companies have a potential downside of 2.06%. Given Eaton Vance Corporation’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Eaton Vance Corporation is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.9% of Eaton Vance Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of shares of all “Investment Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of shares of all “Investment Management” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eaton Vance Corporation and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Corporation $1.47 billion $477.11 million 21.76 Eaton Vance Corporation Competitors $817.28 million $231.48 million -10.85

Eaton Vance Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Eaton Vance Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Eaton Vance Corporation has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eaton Vance Corporation’s peers have a beta of 1.42, meaning that their average stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eaton Vance Corporation peers beat Eaton Vance Corporation on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Eaton Vance Corporation Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp. is engaged in the business of managing investment funds and providing investment management and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals and institutions. The Company operates as an investment advisor to funds and separate accounts. The Company, through its subsidiaries and other affiliates, manages active equity, income and alternative strategies across a range of investment styles and asset classes, including the United States and global equities, floating-rate bank loans, municipal bonds, global income, high-yield and investment grade bonds. Through its subsidiary, the Company also manages a range of engineered alpha strategies, including systematic equity, systematic alternatives and managed options strategies. The Company’s open-end fund lineup includes tax-managed equity funds, and non-tax-managed equity and multi-asset funds. The Company’s family of closed-end funds includes municipal bond, domestic and global equity, and bank loan.

