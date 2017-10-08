HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) traded down 0.15% on Thursday, hitting $11.09. 134,328 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03. The company’s market cap is $147.72 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $11.30.

In related news, Director Xiaopeng Li purchased 89,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $761,906.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 206,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,975. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.11% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc (Oramed) is engaged in the field of oral delivery solutions for drugs and vaccines presently delivered via injection. Oramed’s flagship product, an orally ingestible insulin capsule in phase II clinical trials, is focused on the treatment of diabetes. The Company is developing orally ingestible protein oral delivery (POD) technology for the delivery of drugs presently administered by way of injection.

