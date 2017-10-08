Hatteras Financial Corp. (HTS) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Hatteras Financial Corp. (NYSE:HTS) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hatteras Financial Corp. earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.359680685352 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Hatteras Financial Corp. (HTS) remained flat at $16.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average of $14.63. Hatteras Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $17.19.

Hatteras Financial Corp. Company Profile

Hatteras Financial Corp. is an externally managed mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in single-family residential mortgage real estate assets, such as mortgage-backed security (MBS), mortgage servicing right (MSR), residential mortgage loans and other financial assets. MBS are pass-through securities consisting of a pool of mortgage loans.

