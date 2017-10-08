Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 100,947.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,302,872 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300,593 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Amazon.com worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 73,100.0% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 560.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,190.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,109.80.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.20, for a total value of $2,674,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,552,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $981.74, for a total value of $697,035.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,032,402.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,874,850. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) opened at 989.58 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $710.10 and a 12 month high of $1,083.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $966.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $961.29. The company has a market capitalization of $475.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $37.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.18 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post $3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company operates through three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The Company’s products include merchandise and content that it purchases for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers.

