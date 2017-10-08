Hancock Holding Company (HBHC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Hancock Holding Company (NASDAQ:HBHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hancock Holding have outpaced the industry in the last six months. The performance was supported by the company’s impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters. Strategic initiatives, growth in loan and deposit balances, improving rate environment and potential lesser regulations should support the company's profitability. However, rising operating expenses remains a near-term concern for the company. As the bank continues to invest in franchise and grows inorganically, expenses are expected to remain elevated in the quarters ahead. Also, its exposure to risky loan portfolios makes us apprehensive.”

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HBHC. BidaskClub cut shares of Hancock Holding from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Hancock Holding in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $50.00 target price on shares of Hancock Holding and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 target price on shares of Hancock Holding and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Hancock Holding in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hancock Holding presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.81.

Hancock Holding (HBHC) opened at 48.65 on Friday. Hancock Holding has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $52.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.11 and a 200-day moving average of $46.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Hancock Holding (NASDAQ:HBHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Hancock Holding had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $267.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hancock Holding will post $2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.40 per share, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John M. Hairston sold 12,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $570,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,909 shares of company stock worth $827,307. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBHC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Hancock Holding by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Holding by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 186,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after buying an additional 10,543 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hancock Holding by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Holding during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Holding during the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Holding Company Profile

Hancock Holding Company is a financial services company that provides a network of service financial choices to the Gulf South region, through its bank subsidiary, Whitney Bank (the Bank), a Mississippi state bank. The Company operates through overall banking operations segment. The Bank operates under brands, such as Hancock Bank in Mississippi, Alabama and Florida, and Whitney Bank in Louisiana and Texas.

